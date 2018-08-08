Razor-thin lead for Balderson in Ohio race, with 3,367 provisionals yet to be counted

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP)

A special election that tested President Donald Trump’s clout and cost both parties millions of dollars in battleground Ohio was too close to call late Tuesday.

Trump took credit for the Republican candidate’s performance, calling it “a great victory,” even though the contest could be headed to a mandatory recount. The Democratic candidate, meanwhile, vowed: “We’re not stopping now.”

The candidates were locked in a razor-thin contest at last count. There were at least 3,367 provisional ballots left to be reviewed. That’s enough for O’Connor to potentially pick up enough votes to force a recount.

The Associated Press does not declare winners in races subject to an automatic recount.