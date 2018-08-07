Police: Body recovered from Lake Erie near beach


August 7, 2018 at 11:25a.m.

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police say a body has been recovered from Lake Erie near a beach in suburban Cleveland.

Euclid police say investigators haven’t yet identified the body recovered near Arcadia Beach on Monday afternoon. They say the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will be working to determine the identity.

Police Lt. Mitch Houser says the body was severely decomposed and apparently had been in the water for “some time.”

Authorities say they couldn’t immediately determine whether any foul play was involved in the person’s death due to the condition of the body.

Euclid police and firefighters pulled the body from the water.

