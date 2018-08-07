Pa. Gov. Wolf sets up commission to address LGBTQ-related issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is establishing a group to “help coordinate and drive statewide equality efforts” regarding sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Monday creating the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs.

Wolf says the 40-person panel will take over efforts that had been done by a work group he set up shortly after taking office in 2015.

It will advise him and work with other entities at various levels of government on issues and programs related to the LGBTQ community.

Its executive director is Todd Snovel, who has worked recently as the assistant dean for engagement and inclusion at Lebanon Valley College in Annville.

The Pennsylvania governor also oversees commissions on African-American affairs, Asian Pacific affairs, Latino affairs and women.