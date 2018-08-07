OH WOW! closed during day Friday to prepare for fundraiser
YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science & Technology will be closed to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to prepare for its annual adult-only fundraiser, The Science of Brewing, which will be taken place that evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests will sip tastings by Jackie O's Brewery, Birdfish Brewing Company, Modern Methods Brewing Company, Paladin Brewing, Noble Creature Cask House, Luva Bella Winery, Vintage Estate Wine & Beer & Youngstown Vodka while enjoying food provided by Avalon Downtown, Inspired Catering by Kravitz's, and V2 Wine Bar & Trattoria.
