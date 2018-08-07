O’Connor leads Balderson in special election early returns
COLUMBUS (AP)
Democrat Danny O’Connor has jumped out to a significant lead over Republican Troy Balderson in early returns in Ohio’s congressional special election.
Voters on Tuesday were choosing between Balderson, a state senator, and O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, to complete the term of a Republican who retired in January. The race is a test of voter sentiment before the general election in November, when Balderson and O’Connor will battle again for the full two-year term.
President Donald Trump campaigned for Balderson, arguing Republicans need to control Congress and casting the midterms as a referendum on himself.
A Balderson victory would buoy Republicans concerned about how Trump might be playing in political battleground states. An O’Connor win would elate Democrats hoping for a Trump backlash.
