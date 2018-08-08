Music, motorcycles, Handel's ice cream enjoyed at Y'town Night Out

YOUNGSTOWN

Community leaders say Tuesday’s National Night Out picnic is the kind of event that brings people together and betters relations between residents and the police who patrol their streets.

“Great things happen when people sit down and eat together,” said Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

Tuesday’s picnic in Wick Park, sponsored by the East Side Block Watch, was one of several National Night Out events throughout the Mahoning Valley and thousands across the nation.

The heartbeat of the East Side Block Watch-sponsored NNO is Annie Hall, who has organized the event for 22 years.

“No matter what side of town you come from, you need people like Annie Hall. She is a pusher and a doer,” said Brown.

Hundreds of people came to Wick Park Tuesday to enjoy the free food and music, the display of police motorcycles, and to interact with police officers and fellow picnickers.

Several agencies and organizations were there to provide information and services, and the Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt truck dispensed free ice cream.

