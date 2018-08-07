More than 700,000 foreigners overstayed visas last year

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Homeland Security Department says more than 700,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the country during a recent 12-month period overstayed their visas.

The department said in annual report today that there were 701,900 overstays from October 2016 through September 2017 among visitors who arrived by plane or ship – more than the population of Vermont or Wyoming. The total number of overstays is much larger but has not been quantified because it doesn't include how many people leave by land.

President Donald Trump has focused border security efforts on erecting a multibillion-dollar wall with Mexico. But the latest annual figures underscore how visa overstays are a big driver of illegal immigration.