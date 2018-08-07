More than 700,000 foreigners overstayed visas last year
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Homeland Security Department says more than 700,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the country during a recent 12-month period overstayed their visas.
The department said in annual report today that there were 701,900 overstays from October 2016 through September 2017 among visitors who arrived by plane or ship – more than the population of Vermont or Wyoming. The total number of overstays is much larger but has not been quantified because it doesn't include how many people leave by land.
President Donald Trump has focused border security efforts on erecting a multibillion-dollar wall with Mexico. But the latest annual figures underscore how visa overstays are a big driver of illegal immigration.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 22, 2017 midnight
washington Millions targeted for possible deportation in Trump’s new policy
- January 27, 2017 midnight
Trump’s border wall doesn’t address key shift in crossings
- January 22, 2018 midnight
Foreign labor hurts blacks
- June 11, 2018 midnight
Immigration raid worries landscapers relying on foreign help
- January 28, 2017 10:50 p.m.
UPDATE| Protestors across US cheer federal judge's halt to Trump deportations
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.