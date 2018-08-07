Man accused of running over woman's leg

BROOKFIELD

Jason P. Burns, 43, of Cleveland, was arraigned Tuesday in Eastern District Court on felonious assault and operating a motor vehicle impaired after he was accused of running over a woman’s leg at 8:05 p.m. Saturday on Warren Sharon Road.

He pleaded not guilty to OVI, and no plea was required on the felonious asssault. Bond of $16,500 was set on the charges.

Police said they found a woman on Warren Sharon Road near Brookfield Avenue with blood on her. Burns had left the scene, so an officer looked for him, finding him in a van in the woman’s driveway. He smelled of alcohol, police said and later tested 0.08 for alcohol in his blood. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Burns said he and the woman, 46, of Masury, went to Dollar General on Warren Sharon Road, where they got into an argument.

A witness said the woman was dragged about 75 feet down the road before falling off. She suffered cuts and bruises on her foot, leg and arm, police said.

The woman told police Burns pushed her out of the vehicle, but she held on to the rubber around the door while being dragged. She believes the rear wheel ran over her leg.