Judge Krichbaum sentences man to two years in prison
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who led police on a chase and crashed into a tree in March was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Tyrone Chatman, 20, on drug charges and charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
An officer tried to pull Chatman over for not having a front license plate, but he led police on a chase before crashing into a tree on Summer Street. He refused to get out of his car, reports said.
Reports said Chatman had 14 bullets in his pocket, a pound of marijuana and 222 painkillers.
