Iran weighs response as US sanctions bite

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — As Iranians awoke today to renewed U.S. sanctions that had been lifted by Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, the question on everyone's mind remained: What happens now?

From deciphering President Donald Trump's tweets on Iran – including one demanding "WORLD PEACE" – to trying to figure out how much their cratering currency is worth, Iranians on the streets appear divided on how to respond.

The same goes for inside its theocratic government. President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, has taken an increasingly confrontational line in recent weeks, applauded by the hard-liners who had long opposed him. Meanwhile, Rouhani seemed to suggest on live television the night before that direct talks with Trump could be possible – something of which North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-hu, who visited Tehran today, has personal experience.

Whether Iran should choose a Singapore-style photo-op with the American president who backed out of the nuclear deal or abandon the unraveling accord and increase its uranium enrichment remains a fiercely debated question. But everyone agrees something has to be done soon, as sporadic, leaderless protests across the country of 80 million people only add to the pressure.

"Their sanctions are very effective, as you can see, the government should find a solution," said Mahmoud, a 62-year-old former civil servant who only gave his first name. "They should first solve domestic problems because people are really drowning in poverty and misery."

The newly imposed American sanctions target U.S. dollar financial transactions, Iran's automotive sector, and the purchase of commercial planes and metals, including gold. Even-stronger sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be re-imposed in early November.