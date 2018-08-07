I-680 northbound ramp to South Avenue closed Wednesday night
YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Department of Transportation said beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to South Avenue will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday. A detour will be posted.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 30, 2017 10:21 a.m.
Flooding closes South Avenue ramp to I-680
- July 20, 2018 2:57 p.m.
I-80 ramp in Liberty closed tonight until Saturday morning
- February 7, 2017 7:37 p.m.
I-680 ramps in Youngstown closed a few hours Wednesday
- October 25, 2016 9:26 a.m.
I-680 entrance ramp in Youngstown to be closed 2 hours today
- July 31, 2018 11:04 a.m.
ODOT to close I-680/South Avenue southbound ramp on Thursday night
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.