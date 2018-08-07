I-680 northbound ramp to South Avenue closed Wednesday night


August 7, 2018 at 12:53p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Department of Transportation said beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to South Avenue will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday. A detour will be posted.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000