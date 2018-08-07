East Side man recovering from gunshot wound

YOUNGSTOWN — A 29-year-old man is recovering at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being shot in the stomach early today at a home in the 200 block of Mumford Drive.

Reports said police were called to the East Side home about 3 a.m. where they found the victim in the basement. The man told police he was at the home to visit his girlfriend when he saw another man there.

The victim said he went in the basement with the other man and that is when he was shot.