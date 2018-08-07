Canfield lawyer announces run for Mahoning County court judge
YOUNGSTOWN — Molly Johnson of Canfield filed nominating petitions for the Mahoning County Court seat held by suspended Judge Diane Vettori.
Wednesday is the filing deadline.
Her legal focus is on civil litigation, contracts, zoning, business negotiations, real estate and landowners’ rights. She represents the sellers in the transaction that is bringing TJX Companies Inc. to Lordstown.
