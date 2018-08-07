Canfield lawyer announces run for Mahoning County court judge


August 7, 2018 at 1:50p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Molly Johnson of Canfield filed nominating petitions for the Mahoning County Court seat held by suspended Judge Diane Vettori.

Wednesday is the filing deadline.

Her legal focus is on civil litigation, contracts, zoning, business negotiations, real estate and landowners’ rights. She represents the sellers in the transaction that is bringing TJX Companies Inc. to Lordstown.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000