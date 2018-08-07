Browns rookie Antonio Callaway cited for marijuana possession

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie Antonio Callaway has been cited for marijuana possession, the latest drama involving one of the team's wide receivers.

Callaway was pulled over by Strongsville police at 2:59 a.m. Sunday. According to a police report, Callaway failed to yield to oncoming traffic and a "small amount" of marijuana was found under his seat.

Callaway also was driving with a suspended license.

"We're aware of the citation [and] are in the process of gathering more information and will comment further at the appropriate time," the Browns said in a statement.

The Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of this year's draft despite his troubled past at Florida. He was suspended last season for involvement in a credit-card fraud case. He also tested positive for marijuana at the NFL combine in February.