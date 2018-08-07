Brookfield trustees have special meeting at 5 p.m. today
BROOKFIELD — The township trustees will have a special meeting with executive session at 5 p.m. today. The purpose of the meeting is to review candidates for fire chief and to hire a part-time fire employee.
The meeting will take place at the administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
