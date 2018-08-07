Authorities: South Side man part of human-trafficking investigation
YOUNGSTOWN — Authorities say a man in the Mahoning County jail on four counts of compelling prostitution is part of a human-trafficking investigation that so far has at least 80 victims.
Maj. Jeff Allen of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Hellman, 50, of Irma Avenue, was part of a group of people who preyed on young women and juveniles, especially people who had drug problems.
The victims would be taken to his house, where they were filmed performing acts of pornography, Allen said.
Hellman was arraigned Monday in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown on four counts of compelling prostitution. Judge David D'Apolito set Hellman's bond at $100,000.
Allen said an investigation is ongoing, and he expects more people to be charged.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 24, 2018 10:02 a.m.
Youngstown man arraigned on human trafficking charges
- April 25, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Human-trafficking suspect arraigned
- April 19, 2018 4:01 p.m.
Lisbon man indicted for attempting to meet 12-year-old boy for sex
- September 14, 2016 midnight
Mahoning Valley bolsters its attack on human trafficking
- July 11, 2018 11:17 a.m.
Man rejects plea deal in human trafficking case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.