2 children safely removed, dad hospitalized after standoff in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two young children were safely removed from a city home after a man who was speaking incoherently kept police at bay for about two hours.

Police responded to the home about 12:40 a.m. today after being told the 41-year-old man was screaming from a third-floor bedroom window. Officers asked the man to leave the home, but he refused.

Authorities say at one point the man picked up his 3-year-old daughter and held her “threateningly” near an open third-floor window, spurring concern he would drop her. So a SWAT team eventually entered the residence and arrested the man, who was taken to a hospital for a mental-health evaluation.

The man’s daughter and her 6-year-old brother were not harmed during the standoff and were reunited with their mother.