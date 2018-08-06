BREAKING: UPDATE | Y'town police ID early morning stabbing victim

Published August 6, 2018 at 7:21 a.m.
Updated August 6, 2018 at 10:43 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports identify an 18-year-old Farrell, Pa., woman as the victim in a fatal stabbing early today on the North Side.

Nautica Davis, of Fruit Street, died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after she was stabbed about 12:55 a.m. during a fight in a yard on New York Avenue.

Her death is being investigated as the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

Detectives said Davis was fighting with another woman over a man at the time of the fight.

