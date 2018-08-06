YSU appliance sale is Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — Great deals are to be had as Youngstown State University put up for sale used appliances from the University Courtyard apartments.
The sale is noon to 4 p.m. Thursday in the R23 parking lot next to the apartments on the east side of the YSU campus.
Items for sale include refrigerators, electric stoves, dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves and ceiling fans. The lot includes about 50 of each appliance and 25 ceiling fans. The refrigerators are between 6- and 7-years-old with the remaining items 15 years old.
Refrigerators are priced at $75, stoves $10, and dishwashers, microwaves and ceiling fans all $5.
All items are sold as is and need to be taken the day of sale; there are no pre-sales. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. All sales are final.
