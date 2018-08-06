Youngstown's North Side Pool to remain open until Aug. 18
YOUNGSTOWN — The North Side Pool, 2201 Belmont Ave., will remain open until Aug. 18. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m., and cost is $1 for children and $2 for anyone 18 and older. All swimmers must wear proper swimming attire.
