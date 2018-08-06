Youngstown police investigate child's beating
YOUNGSTOWN — Investigators with the police department’s Family Investigative Services Unit are trying to find out how a 2-year-old was severely injured this afternoon on the East Side.
Police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue where they found the child injured.
A supervisor said he could not comment any further. A message was left for an FISU spokesman.
