Youngstown police investigate child's beating


August 6, 2018 at 6:00p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Investigators with the police department’s Family Investigative Services Unit are trying to find out how a 2-year-old was severely injured this afternoon on the East Side.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue where they found the child injured.

A supervisor said he could not comment any further. A message was left for an FISU spokesman.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000