Youngstown gets $9.9M, Warren $2.5M from OEPA for upgrades

COLUMBUS — Youngstown received more than $9.9 million from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant electrical system.

Youngstown and other cities in Trumbull and Mahoning counties are among the Northeast Ohio communities that received part of the $209 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from the OEPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements.

Warren received about $2.5 million to design improvements to the city’s pump stations and wastewater treatment plant.

Girard, along with Elyria, received about $22 million to upgrade their wastewater plans to reduce combined sewer overflow events.

Trumbull County received about $15.6 million to construct a water-distribution system to consolidate several public water systems.

Mahoning County received $200,000 in principal forgiveness loans to help replace failing home sewage treatment systems.

The lower interest rates and forgiven principal will save the communities more than $48 million, according to an OEPA news release today.

Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded more than $374 million in loans, including more than $22 million in principal forgiveness.

Combined, Ohio communities will save more than $83.6 million compared to market-rate loans, the OEPA said.