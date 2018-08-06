Warren man faces drug charges after arrest

WARREN — Christopher L. Scott, 29, of Parkman Road Northwest and Ohio Avenue Northwest, was charged with tampering with evidence, three felony drug-possession charges, two traffic violations and was arrested on a warrant after a 7:34 p.m. Saturday traffic stop on Oriole Place Southwest.

Officers spotted a car like the one Scott drives and knew that he had warrants and made a traffic stop.

A passenger, 17, said she was getting a ride from Scott, who had a sticker indicating he was a driver for Lyft, a ride service.

When Scott was asked to get out of the car, he had cash in his hand and he was asked to put it on the dash board of the car. Between that and other cash, police said he had $2,630.

Officers found 18 bindles of suspected heroin, two small bags containing suspected crack cocaine in the car.