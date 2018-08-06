METRO DIGEST

Tiffany’s Bar & Grille damaged by fire

BOARDMAN

Boardman firefighters, with mutual aid from the Canfield Fire Department, extinguished a fire Sunday at Tiffany’s Bar & Grille at 7120 Tiffany Blvd. The fire, reported at about 9 p.m., caused the business to be closed for the rest of the night, according to authorities who were still at the scene at 11 p.m.

It was not known what caused the fire, the amount of damage or if there were any injuries.

Speaker to discuss Trump & black America

YOUNGSTOWN

Dr. James C. McIntosh, a New York City activist psychiatrist and author, will be the keynote speaker for CEMOTAP Ohio at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St.

Admission is free.

His topic will be “Donald Trump’s plans for Black America.”

CEMOTAP – Committee to Eliminate Media Offensive to African People – started 31 years ago and is based in New York.

According to a CEMOTAP news release, Dr. McIntosh joined with more than 70,000 psychiatrists nationwide who declared the president to be psychologically incapable of competently discharging his presidential duties and manifests a serious mental illness.

McIntosh said he believes Trump will increase policies that exploit and deny blacks their civil and human rights.

CEMOTAP’s mission is to seek fair and balanced media coverage for black people worldwide. Call 234-855-1058 for additional information.

Anti-racism speaker set for symposium

YOUNGSTOWN

Tim Wise, among the most prominent anti-racism writers and educators in the United States, will present the Centofanti Annual Symposium 6 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.

The event is free. No tickets are required; however, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The author of seven books, including his latest, “Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Sacrificing the Future of America,” Wise has lectured internationally, in Canada and Bermuda. He has provided anti-racism training to educators and administrators nationwide.

For information on the symposium, contact Jackie Leviseur in the events office at YSU at 330-941-2136 or jmleviseur@ysu.edu.

$11,500 for Crohn’s

CANFIELD

Canfield resident Dr. Vincent Peyko announced he raised more than $11,500 for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The funds were raised at a Boardman event this spring, at which Boardman student Peyton Switka and his family helped raise awareness, and through Peyko’s participation in the Lake Placid Iron Man.

To continue supporting the cause, visit http://online.ccfa.org/goto/VPironman.

Loaded gun found

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police found a 22-caliber gun loaded with two live rounds Saturday in the intersection of Market Street and East Marion Avenue after stopping a car for having just one headlight. According to officers, they saw an object thrown out of the front passenger window as they were pulling the car over.

The driver, Dino Brown, 32, was arrested on charges of improperly handling a firearm and tampering with evidence. After a check, police found the gun had not been reported stolen, but Brown said the weapon was not his, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Arson investigation

COITSVILLE

The Mahoning County Arson Unit is investigating the cause of a Coitsville house fire on Johnson Road reported at about 5 p.m. Saturday. Both the home and garage were on fire when the Coitsville Fire Department arrived on the scene. No one was injured, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Learn the Wright stuff at Air Force museum Family Day

DAYTON

Do you have the Wright stuff?

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is offering free educational activities geared to families Aug. 18. The celebration comes ahead of National Aviation Day on Aug. 19, the birthday in Dayton of Orville Wright. Orville Wright and his brother, Wilbur Wright, pioneered powered flight in 1903.

During Family Day, visitors to the museum near Dayton can learn about aviation and aerospace milestones.

There will be hands-on demonstrations throughout the event. Visitors can build and fly their own balsa glider.

Police: Man fatally shot after argument with another male

CLEVELAND

Police say a man got into an argument with another male and was fatally shot in a Cleveland neighborhood.

Cleveland police they responded to a call reporting shots fired around 4 a.m. Sunday in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood and found 34-year-old Mario King shot. Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office say King died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say King and the other person exchanged gunfire.

Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says the suspect left the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Police: Dead woman, unconscious man found at vacant building

MIDDLETOWN

Police say they have found a woman dead and a man unconscious behind a vacant building in southwestern Ohio.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that Middletown police Maj. Scott Reeve said officers were called Saturday morning after the two were found behind the house in the city roughly 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

Reeve said police believe the man and woman may have overdosed and then were transported and dumped behind the vacant building.

Reeve said the female was believed to be in her 20s. Her name is being withheld until relatives could be notified. An autopsy was planned for today.

Reeve says the unconscious man was transported to a hospital, and authorities hope he will be able to tell them “what happened.”

Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-70 dies

COLUMBUS

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in central Ohio and has died.

Columbus police say Jahlil Woodie was walking eastbound on the median center line of I-70 Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

Police say Woodie was struck shortly before 4:30 a.m. Authorities say he was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died a few hours later. Woodie’s age and hometown were not immediately released.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Their investigation is continuing.

US teacher rows solo across Atlantic LONDON

A high-school science teacher from Cincinnati has rowed solo across the Atlantic Ocean, setting a record for a west-to-east crossing.

Bryce Carlson arrived at St. Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly, off England’s southwestern tip, late Saturday – 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes after setting out from St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The 37-year-old athlete was applauded by relatives and well-wishers as he stepped onto the quay at St. Mary’s Harbour after rowing more than 2,000 miles in his 20-foot boat, Lucille.

Carlson capsized several times and endured high waves and the remnants of a hurricane during his journey.

Agenda

Boardman school board, 5:30 p.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Niles City Council, 4:05 p.m., civil-service commission, conference room A, city building, 34 W. State St.

Poland Village Council, 6:45 p.m., public hearing, followed by 7 p.m., caucus, followed by 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Salem school board, 8 a.m., special meeting, administration office, 1226 E. State St.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., plats and zoning committee, conference room, 185 E. Market St., Warren.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.