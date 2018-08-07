Substance sickens employees, results in ER treatment

MERCER, Pa.

State Correctional Institution at Mercer Superintendent Melinda Adams reports that earlier Monday several staff required treatment at a local hospital due to contact with an unknown substance.

At around 2 p.m., after searching a cell and packing inmate property, six employees were sent to Grove City Hospital. All had either come into direct contact with a suspicious substance or had been in contact with someone who had contact with the substance. One employee required administration of Narcan and was admitted to the hospital

Prison officials were informed that the entire hospital, including the emergency room, was shut down for decontamination. The hospital has since reopened. Reporters are encouraged to reach out to the hospital directly to discuss their procedures.

All six employees were treated at the hospital, and all but one have been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police, along with facility and DOC security staff, is investigating this incident. Department of Corrections officials will work closely with PSP, who will determine whether charges will be filed.

The prison is locked down.