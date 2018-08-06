Strangers in the night: Woman wakes up to find man asleep on her couch

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who woke up Saturday morning and thought her son was asleep on the couch instead pulled back the covers and found a stranger who was ultimately arrested on a burglary charge.

Keith Wade, 29, of Meadowbrook Avenue, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Reports said the woman woke up at 10:45 a.m. in her home in the 2000 block of Hillman Street and went downstairs and saw someone on her couch who she thought was her son. When she pulled back the covers, however, she saw it was Wade, who she does not know.

She screamed then called police.

Wade told police he has no idea how he ended up in the woman’s home. He said he thought he was at a friends, reports said,.