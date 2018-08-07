Power being restored following outages in Trumbull


August 6, 2018 at 10:08p.m.

LIBERTY

About 3,000 First Energy customers were still without power in Trumbull County late Monday night.

The majority of the initial 15,000 outages were reported in Brookfield and Liberty townships.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000