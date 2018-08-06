Police: Bullet fired on one block hit home on the next block
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a home in the 2800 block of Idlewood Avenue Sunday was struck by a bullet fired during an argument on the next block.
Police were called to the street about 4:25 p.m., where the homeowner told them he heard a shot from the next block over and then was struck by plaster from a bullet embedding in his wall.
Officers went to the 2800 block of Hudson Avenue where witnesses said a car pulled up in front of a home and a man got out and fired a shot at the homeowner, reports said. The homeowner was not hit.
The homeowner was in an argument with his wife and another person just before the shooting, reports said.
