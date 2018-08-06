Pair faces charges after Liberty hotel fracas

LIBERTY — A man and a woman staying at the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue are accudes of attacking an officer who responded to a possible assault call Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

Jarea Michelle Davis-Thrower of Indiana, 19, initially called 911 and claimed a man tried to hit her with a scooter and a baseball bat, the report said.

The man also called 911 and reported being victimized by Davis-Thrower.

He told the responding officers that Davis-Thrower's boyfriend, Colton James Watkins of Iowa, 24, called him a racial slur and the pair constantly partied and sold drugs from their room, the report said.

As police tried to investigate Davis-Thrower's claim, she ranted at officers.

Another officer in a separate room asked James to provide his information as a witness and he refused, the report said.

When an officer advised he would arrest him if he didn't comply, James said "Wait I'll give it to you" and walked toward the bathroom where a razor knife was sitting on the sink.

As the officer grabbed him and wrestled him to the ground, he screamed for Davis-Thrower.

She came in the room and began screaming at the officer and punched him in the groin, the report said.

After a struggle, both suspects were arrested.

Both suspects were charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Davis-Thrower was also charged with assault on a police officer.

Watkins was additionally charged with attempted assault and failure to disclose personal information.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court today.