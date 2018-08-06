More than 15,000 without power in Trumbull County

LIBERTY

More than 15,000 First Energy customers are without power in Trumbull County Monday evening.

The majority of the outages are in Brookfield and Liberty townships, which account for nearly 7,000 of the impacted customers.

Customers in Brookfield and Liberty should expect restoration between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.