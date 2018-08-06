More than 15,000 without power in Trumbull County
LIBERTY
More than 15,000 First Energy customers are without power in Trumbull County Monday evening.
The majority of the outages are in Brookfield and Liberty townships, which account for nearly 7,000 of the impacted customers.
Customers in Brookfield and Liberty should expect restoration between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 7, 2017 1:55 p.m.
More than 1,000 customers without power after semi hits utility pole in Liberty
- November 30, 2016 10:58 p.m.
Scattered power outages throughout Valley tonight
- August 4, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Storms knock out power to thousands
- July 26, 2018 11:29 p.m.
2,000 without power in Trumbull County tonight
- March 5, 2018 11:42 p.m.
Power still out for some Trumbull County folks
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.