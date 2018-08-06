Man faces charges that he shot toward victim complaining about loud music

WARREN — An Oak Street Southwest man with a concealed-carry license has been charged with discharging firearms in the city limits after telling police he fired near a man who attempted to walk into his driveway late Friday.

Anthony J. Scott, 56, pleaded not guilty today in Warren Municipal Court on the misdemeanor citation he was issued by Warren police. He was released after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything.

The victim, 30, who police said appeared to be intoxicated, said he went to Scott’s house to complain about loud music, and the man fired a shot but did not hit him.

Scott told police he stood at the end of his gravel driveway and fired one shot into the driveway near the man, to warn him to to leave.

The man ran away.

Scott said the other man had been been yelling about Scott’s music as he walked toward Scott, who said he warned the other man not to step any closer to his house before he fired the gun into the driveway.

When the Warren officer arrived at Scott’s house, he spotted a bullet in the driveway near the street. Scott was nearby and told the officer he had a gun in his pocket.

The officer confiscated the gun and Scott’s CCW permit.

Scott said the other man did not have anything in his hands when he walked up.