UPDATE | Liberty BOE hires new district treasurer
LIBERTY — The Liberty School Board approved appointing Maureen Lloyd as the school district’s treasurer Monday.
All board members but Calvin Jones were present.
Lloyd will replace treasurer Bradley Panak, who accepted a position at Mathews School District. His last day will be Aug. 26.
She will begin Aug. 27, and her contract ends July 31, 2021.
Lloyd is the former treasurer for Lowellville schools.
Board members will negotiate a salary for Lloyd's contract before Aug. 27.
