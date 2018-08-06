Instead of surf & turf, he got chased & caught

LIBERTY — A Youngstown man faces charges after police say he stole from the Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue while carrying drug paraphernalia Friday evening.

Clemale Pinkston filled a duffel bag with steak and crab legs that totaled $234, evaded store security and fled, according to a police report.

Police caught up with him at a nearby restaurant.

When officers searched him, they discovered a burnt glass crack pipe in his pocket.

He was charged with petty theft and possessing drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Pinkston is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court Tuesday morning.