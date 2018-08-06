HAPPENING NOW | Mayor has news conference on illegal dumping


August 6, 2018 at 1:05p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is having a press conference at this hour at a vacant 1007 Clermont Ave. building to highlight illegal dumping in the city.

The building, a former Moose Club, has been cleaned up several times, but it is a haven for illegal dumping.

The city plans to tear it down

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000