HAPPENING NOW | Mayor has news conference on illegal dumping
YOUNGSTOWN
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is having a press conference at this hour at a vacant 1007 Clermont Ave. building to highlight illegal dumping in the city.
The building, a former Moose Club, has been cleaned up several times, but it is a haven for illegal dumping.
The city plans to tear it down
