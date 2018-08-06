Fire injury follows report of Pa. man splashing self with gas


August 6, 2018 at 7:25p.m.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a firefighter was injured battling a blaze that broke out after a man allegedly splashed himself with gasoline and told his wife to leave the house.

Police said the woman fled her Maxatawney Township home shortly before noon Saturday and called 911.

State police in Reading were told the man splashed himself with gasoline and was seen carrying propane tanks into the residence.

A firefighter was burned on his left shoulder despite his protective gear as he tried to get into the burning home because the man was reported still inside. He was treated and released.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, wasn’t found in the area but was located Saturday evening in West Penn Township in Schuylkill County. A fire marshal is investigating the blaze.

