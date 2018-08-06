'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and patient housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life" during a career that encompassed many other TV roles as well as stage and film appearances, has died. She was 92.

Rae died at her Los Angeles home Sunday with her family at her side, said her publicist, Harlan Boll. A cause of death was not immediately available, but Rae was diagnosed last year with bone cancer after beating pancreatic cancer, Boll said.

She originated the character of Mrs. Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC's comedy "Diff'rent Strokes," then took Mrs. Garrett with her for the spinoff "Facts," which premiered the following season.

Initially set at a girls' boarding school, that NBC series ran for nine seasons. Rae left after its seventh year, however, explaining later, "I needed some time for the rest of my life."

The "Facts" role came to Rae after years of theater and television performances. She earned an Emmy nomination for the part, and she was a two-time Tony nominee for her work on Broadway.

Her last feature film credit was "Ricki and the Flash" with Meryl Streep in 2015. That same year she released her autobiography "The Facts of My Life," co-written by her son Larry Strauss.