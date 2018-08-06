COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Edward M. Garchar Jr., 62, of Youngstown, and Julie A. Dickenson, 50, of same.

Patrick J. DiCristofaro, 29, of Niles, and Chelsea D. McLeod, 32, of Warren.

Deborah A. Bowling, 62, of Hubbard, and Jeffery A. Nesbitt, 60, of same.

Scott A. Pinion Jr., 29, of Warren, and Maggie R. Woodard, 27, of same.

Michael H. Kurtzman, 38, of Warren, and Michele L. Clark, 51, of same.

Nathaniel R. Marisco, 26, of Niles, and Amber R. Mowery, 26, of same.

Mark J.G. Faller, 33, of Warren, and Stacy L. Williams, 42, of same.

Devon L. Young, 56, of Warren, and Sharia A. Shaver, 48, of same.

Michael J. Zydyk, 37, of Vienna, and Melissa M. Oakman, 33, of same.

Alisha L. McDonald, 24, of Newton Falls, and Corey C. Harris, 32, of same.

Frederick L. Cross, 25, of Mineral Ridge, and Julie N. Zalar, 25, of same.

Richard A. Owens, 45, of Warren, and Tammie G. Smead, 41, of same.

William E. Jones Jr., 35, of Warren, and Mandy R. Roberts, 33, of same.

Eugene L. Billings, 50, of Niles, and Chasity M. Hughes, 38, of same.

Matthew R. Reed, 26, of McDonald, and Deanna M. Ritchie, 24, of same.

Kristi R. Webb, 35, of Warren, and Denzil A. Deuley, 31, of same.

Anna L. Miller, 23, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Jonathan L. Yohman, 23, of same.

Mark L. Rosine II, 34, of Austintown, and Heather N. Talkington, 34, of Warren.

Julie M. Attalla, 24, of Hubbard, and Adam M. Learn Jr., 23, of same.

Alicia M. Robbins, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., and Nikola Jaukovie, 32, of same.

Steven R. Bosley, 28, of Warren, and Amanda K. McGuff, 29, of same.

Danny R. Myers, 44, of Girard, and Carrie R. Pitts, 36, of same.

Dante D. Pennachio, 31, of Warren, and Cassandra L. Murray, 26, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Kimberly Shuttleworth et al, tax foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Shirley Day et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Denise Hall et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Claudia Barca et al, foreclosure

US Bank NA v. Unknown Spouse et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Christopher S. Miner et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mathew Armstrong Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brian M. Ross et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lori Bode-Naples et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. v. Rosemary A. Horvath et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Gail E. Stroup et al, foreclosure.

Randy L. Smith v. Trish A. Nuskievicz et al, other civil.

Ohio Attorney General v. KRV Construction Inc. et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eric Zadd, other civil.

Portfolio Recover Associates LLC v. Kristina Gonya, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Charlene A. Egley, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. William Casper, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michele Pierce, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amanda M. Kibler, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mary Smith, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael C. Moody, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. David Mitchell, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Bianca Broussard, other civil.

Jeanne I. Puskarich v. Nicholas J. Puskarich et al, other civil.

Jessica A. Henderson v. David A. Sutliff et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. William Vernacchio, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Ohio Bell Telephone Co. et al, other civil.

State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Mark J. Boyd, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Mary A. Moneypenny, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Laurie Bedio, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Maria Sizemore, other civil.

Timothy M. Boyd v. June E. Harris et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Vanessa Stiles, other civil.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Lewis C. Powell, other civil.

Christopher Chieffo et al v. Nicole Pantelis, other civil.

Karen G. Orlando v. Demar J. Bevly et al, other torts.

Nicole Wilson v. Mercy Health et al, other torts.

Richard A. Aandewiel Sr. et al v. Heather L. Hazel, other torts.

Bank of America NA v. Joseph M. Malvasia Jr., money.

Dissolutions Asked

Tracy R. Benson and David E. Benson.

Dana M. Catoline-Wasser and Robert A. Wasser.

Todd Romesberg and Vicki L. Romesberg.

Caitlin Gilger and Mathew Kuhn.

Divorces Asked

Nadia R. Svoboda v. Corey J. Svoboda.

Sara J. Martin v. Andrew C. Martin.

Chelsea Hall v. Zachary T. Hall.

Tracey Renninger v. Bonnie K. Renninger.

Patty Jordan v. Christopher Jordan.

MAHONING COUNTY

Docket

State v. Jamie Mace, dismissed.

State v. Michael J. Boyle, sentenced.

State v. Joseph Shura, 2 years community control to APA; must successfully complete the drug court program.

State v. Shemere D. Tindell, sentenced.

State v. Melissa Chester, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Melissa Chester, pleads guilty.

State v. Tashauna Grissett, sentenced.

State v. Tyler J. Verhest, sentenced.

State v. Tyler J. Verhest, sentenced.

State v. Ryan W. Bevington, count 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Danley Phillips, sentenced.

State v. Rene Allgood, counts 2 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. William Allen, sentenced.

State v. Luis Mateo IV, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Darren Jamison Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Rayshawn Gilmore, pleads guilty.

State v. Travis M. Bragg, pleads guilty.

State v. Terrance Hymes, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. John Chaszeyka, pleads guilty.

State v. Dakota W. Six, pleads guilty.

State v. Donald Patterson, pleads guilty.

State v. Trenton R. Nored, pleads guilty.

State v. Tyrone Chatman, pleads guilty.

State v. Derrick Duvall, sentenced.

State v. Lamont J. Chatman Jr., judgment entered.

Michael Tomko v. John Dvoracek et al, dismissed.

Ohio State Penitentiary v. Sophia Phillips et al, order of magistrate.

Kymieca L. McGeorge v. Rose M. Modarelli, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Edward O. Gibson Sr. et al, default judgment.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. John Farnsworth, default judgment.

Premier Billing Network LLC et al v. Marybeth F. Romeo PT LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Harry R. Manganaro, order of magistrate.

Tina Lawrence v. Charles Watson, dismissed.

Erica Payne v. Enda Hector, order of magistrate.

Kerri J. Ray v. Jacek Modelski, order of magistrate.

State v. Victoria Crowder, sentenced.

State v. Marvin Reese, pleads guilty.

State v. Sunni Guy, dismissed.

State v. Andrew Snyder, sentenced.

State v. Ashley R. Mock, sentenced.

State v. Frankie V. Russo, sentenced.

State v. Nathan D. Bowles, pleads guilty.

State v. Mandy M. Hale, counts 2 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Jason M. Mulgrew, pleads guilty.

State v. Airik Talbott, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Helen M.K. Hird v. Donald K. Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Charles D. Price III et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Cleveland Pope v. Vinyl Profiles Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Sunrise Senior Living v. Garry Webb, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Hamza Abdelqader et al, sheriff’s sale withdrawn.

Simco Management v. Wilhelmina N. Djoleto, order of magistrate.

Dominic Marchionda v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Nicholas Krut v. Harold R. Wilson Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Virginia Colucci et al, foreclosure.

Tenisha Thomas v. Toulas Bridal Inc., order of magistrate.

JAD Rentals of Youngstown LLC v. Sharon Cox, order of magistrate.

Charles V. Sewell v. Sheriff Jerry Greene, decision of magistrate.

Katherine M. Bentley v. William Malone, order of magistrate.

Willie M. Hairston v. John McNally, order of magistrate.

Rosalyn Helms v. Abigail Rivera, order of magistrate.

Loretta Morris v. Robin Smallwood, order of magistrate.

Marquett Boone v. Michael A. Williams, order of magistrate.

State v. David McGouldrick III, dismissed.

State v. Ramon T. Taylor, dismissed.

State v. Arnold J. Perry Jr., sentenced.

State v. Kirk D. Snipes, community control supervised by APA.

State v. Danielle Melnik, sentenced.

State v. James A. Carter, sentenced.

State v. Shane R. McCarthy, pleads guilty.

State v. Manuel Davila Jr., count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Mandy M. Hale, sentenced.

Suntrust Mortgage Inc. et al v. Timothy C. Collins et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. JN Products International, order of magistrate.

Citifinancial Servicing LLC et al v. Robert A. Gregory Jr. et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Heidi A. Hanni et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Gloria Betts et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Basinger Auction Service LLC v. Mary D. Witkowski, order of magistrate.

Tonya Bartram v. Christopher Kutz et al, dismissed.

Jeffrey G. Fisher v. DPS State Highway Patrol et al, dismissed.

Home Savings Bank v. Donna M. Posey et al, foreclosure.

Patricia Druzisky et al v. Stephanie S. Porter, order of magistrate.

Georgeann Colantone v. Suzanne Ishac, settled.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-3 v. Christopher Faiola, judgment entered.

City of Campbell et al v. Taryn Simmons, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donna Manning et al, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Kimberly D. Merrell, order of magistrate.

Estate of Patricia Brawdy v. Austinwoods Nursing Center Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Nicole M. Clinton et al, dismissed.

Robert L. Davis Jr. et al v. Dicie Wells et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Donatha D. Darling et al, foreclosure.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. XPress Underground Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Todd Hogan v. Media Obsessions LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Clifton F. Harden III et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. Tara Sodeman, judgment entered.

M and T Bank v. Kelly L. Price et al, order of magistrate.

Joshua Fellows v. Roger White, dismissed.

Rosemary Bracco v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Cameron Blackshear v. Sam Daviduk, order of magistrate.

State v. Joseph H. Hakala, sentenced.

State v. Gregory Smith Jr., 5 years community control supervised by APA.

State v. David P. Rowbotham, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Raeshawna Underwood, must enter and successfully complete program at CCA.

State v. Logan Greer, sentenced.

State v. Duane Witherspoon, counts 2 and 3 dismissed.

State v. Andre Mason, sentenced.

State v. Michael W. Schulz, sentenced.

State v. William Brown, pleads guilty.

State v. Rodney McMeans, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Britteny M. Nemitz, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Nathaniel Saunders, judgment entered.

State v. James R. Coffin, pleads guilty.

State v. Tony Olds, dismissed.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Frankie Larubbio, order of magistrate.

Mary Thou v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Douglas Wilson et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Mike J. Ruozzo et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Roberta M. Hanick v. Thomas P. Ferrara et al, judgment entered.

Falcon Transport Co. v. Jennifer Long et al, order of magistrate.

Pacific Indemnity Co. v. Bradford White Corp., order of magistrate.

M and T Bank v. Justine M. Klopta et al, judgment entered.

Anthony J. Defrank v. Ronald P. Sergi, settled and dismissed.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-3 v. Christopher Faiola, judgment entered.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Carrie L. Hurd et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. David J. Gutierrez et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Anita Sklenchar v. Walgreens, dismissed; judgment entered.

HSBC Bank USA National Association v. Ronald Quinn et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Warren G. Parker, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Pamela S. Burcsak v. Turning Point Residential Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Diane K. Herman et al, dismissed.

Rocky Nicoloff v. Jaylon A. Sanders et al, order of magistrate.

Dibo Construction LLC v. Charles Cammock et al, order of magistrate.

Cynthia M. Rosado v. Christina Olivera, order of magistrate.

Saed R. Alkhatib v. Azer Sulieman, dismissed.

Scott E. Hilty v. Christopher Flak, dismissed.

Shalamar Teague v. Brittany Thomas, dismissed.

Shalamar Teague v. Breanna Moore, dismissed.

Shalamar Teague v. Drewcilla Blackwell, dismissed.

Gquail Hurst v. Brittany Thomas, dismissed.

Gquail Hurst v. Breyonna Moore, dismissed.

Gquail Hurst v. Drewcilla Blackwell, dismissed.

Tiffany Kennedy v. Teresa Dean, dismissed.

Laura Moncrief v. Jerry Bradford, dismissed.

Gregory C. McGeorge v. Crystal E. Harris, order of magistrate.

Nicole Thomas v. Tamara D. Traylor, dismissed.

Nancy A. Williams v. Robert Buffington Jr., order of magistrate.

Kejuan Clay v. Tiajah Eiland, dismissed.

Sharell Williams v. Demetrius D. Ward, order of magistrate.

Ashley Turney v. Pearl Price, order of magistrate.

Dianetta Butler v. Tammy Sadler, order of magistrate.

Dianetta Butler v. Mardeshia Sadler, order of magistrate.

Dianetta Butler v. Savannah Walker, order of magistrate.

State v. Patricia Perry, sentenced.

State v. Daron N. Little, community control continued.

State v. Nikki Bokoski, sentenced.

State v. Richard Jamrozik, pleads guilty.

State v. Jillian L. Russell, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Vicars, pleads guilty.

State v. Dwayne Eley, sentenced; must register as a sex offender of a child victim offender.

State v. Brittney Canning, sentenced.

State v. Rayshawn Gilmore, sentenced.

State v. Dakota W. Six, sentenced.

State v. Michael Woloschak, pleads guilty.

State v. Christina Olivera, pleads guilty.

State v. Leroy R. Freeman III, judgment entered.

State v. James B. Driscoll, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael J. Shane, judgment entered.

State v. Harley J. Rawson, judgment entered.

State v. Jacquavis Williams, judgment entered.

National Check Bureau Inc. v. Werner J. Borgmann, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Randy A. Durig, order of magistrate.

Derek Scott et al v. Jenna M. Johnson et al, settled and dismissed.

Roberta M. Hanick v. Thomas P. Ferrara et al, order of magistrate.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Peter Luchansky et al v. Albert Palombaro, order of magistrate.

Advanced Recycling Systems Inc. v. National Trailer Services et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers Trust Co. v. Kathleen N. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Donald M. Jackson et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Kimberly Stambaugh v. Dwayne E. Learn et al, order of magistrate.

Martin Stock et al v. Eric Allshouse LLC et al, order of magistrate.