Campbell preps for teacher strike

CAMPBELL

The Campbell Board of Education approved a resolution Monday authorizing action in response to a threatened work stoppage by the teachers’ union. The plan grants the schools superintendent “the latitude to take any and all appropriate steps necessary to ensure that the district’s schools remain open and fully operational during the period of any work stoppage.”

The school board received notification on July 20 from the Ohio Education Association on behalf of the Campbell Education Association stating their intent to engage in a teacher strike beginning Aug. 20. Superintendent Matt Bowen said: “We intend to stay open and fully operational during any period of a strike. We will continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our kids.”