Campbell preps for teacher strike



Published August 6, 2018 at 10:22 p.m.
Updated August 6, 2018 at 10:27 p.m.

CAMPBELL

The Campbell Board of Education approved a resolution Monday authorizing action in response to a threatened work stoppage by the teachers’ union. The plan grants the schools superintendent “the latitude to take any and all appropriate steps necessary to ensure that the district’s schools remain open and fully operational during the period of any work stoppage.”

The school board received notification on July 20 from the Ohio Education Association on behalf of the Campbell Education Association stating their intent to engage in a teacher strike beginning Aug. 20. Superintendent Matt Bowen said: “We intend to stay open and fully operational during any period of a strike. We will continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our kids.”

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000