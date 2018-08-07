Boardman starts comprehensive zoning update

BOARDMAN

The first full comprehensive plan to update, simplify and streamline the township’s zoning code since the code was implemented 70 years ago is in the works, and it promises to include plenty of public input, a planning expert contends.

“This is estimated to be a year-long process,” Wendy E. Moeller told about 60 residents and elected officials during an inaugural meeting Monday evening at the Boardman Township Government Center on Market Street to consider proposed changes to the zoning code and gather feedback.

Moeller, a consultant with Blue Ash, Ohio-based Compass Point Planning, outlined recommendations for making major changes to the zoning resolution, which would be key to making the first set of significant updates to the zoning code since it was enacted in 1948.

The township hired Compass Point to assist with the plan, which should be adopted by spring 2019, she noted.

The plan’s four core caveats are adding better structural reorganization, which would feature certain graphics and tables to make it easier to understand and reference; clarifying rules and regulations as well as procedures for development review; restructuring districts and use rules, relatively few of which exist for a township with an estimated 40,000 residents; and strengthening design standards.

The proposed updated version’s design standards would better organize sections that pertain to areas such as parking and access, signage, landscaping, outdoor storage and adding buffers, Moeller noted. Also addressed would be general provisions, review procedures and riparian setbacks, as well as enforcement and penalties, according to the township’s website.