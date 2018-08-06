AVENATTI SPEECH | Lawyer speaks to Mahoning Dems tonight
YOUNGSTOWN — Michael Avenatti, an attorney best known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits over an alleged affair in 2006 with President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman’s Dinner tonight.
Watch here for updates.
5:59 p.m.
Speaking with reporters before the speech, Avenatti said he’s going to discuss the importance in bringing jobs back to northern Ohio tonight.
“People like frank talk and with me what you see is what you get,” he said.
5:18 p.m.
Protestors set up signs to “Vote Republican” outside the tonight’s Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman’s Club Reception featuring Attorney Michael Avenatti.
