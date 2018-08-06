Avenatti blasts Trump ignoring Lordstown GM
AUSTINTOWN
Michael Avenatti, an attorney best known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits over an alleged affair in 2006 with President Donald Trump, was the keynote speaker at the Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman’s Dinner tonight.
“Trump promised good-paying jobs to hard-working people and we haven’t seen that yet,” he said. “It’s a disgrace this president hasn’t even bothered to place a phone call to General Motors ... about the state of the Lordstown [GM] plant.”
It is critically important to meet people in the Youngstown area, Avenatti added, to hear what they have to say.
