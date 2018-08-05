Vienna, Campbell, Y'town, Newton Falls host National Night Out events Tuesday

Staff report

Several Mahoning Valley communities are hosting National Night Out community events Tuesday to show support for local police departments.

Vienna Township Neighborhood Watch’s event will take place at the township gazebo, located on the township green, from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be live entertainment by Don Richards, picnic food with hot dogs provided by National Fire & Water Repair, police and fire emergency vehicles, a canned-food drive, My Little Library donation box, information and resources, Mathews Mustangs Art Show, chalk on the walk, bubbles and games.

Residents are urged to turn on their porch lights after the event to show support for the local police department. In case of rain, activities will take place in Vienna Methodist Church Hall, 4265 Warren-Sharon Road.

In Campbell, the city will host its first night out family event from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, 800 Struthers-Liberty Road.

It will feature a car cruise, 50-50 raffle, games, food, activities, a bounce house, prizes, touch-a-truck, community resources and more. A movie in the park will follow the festivities. Call 330-755-1411 if you are interested in helping with the event or for information.

In Youngstown, Eastside Crime Watch will host a National Night Out picnic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wick Park.

In Newton Falls, city police officers will meet with residents at the city park pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m. Refreshments also will be available, and a program will take place.