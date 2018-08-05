Suspect in Houston slaying deeded home to Ohio woman
Associated Press
PAINESVILLE
An Ohio woman who was an acquaintance of the man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctors in Houston learned several days after the fatal shooting that he’d deeded his home to her.
Jeannette Spencer, of Painesville, said she called Joseph Pappas on July 24 after being notified by mail about the deed transfer. Dr. Mark Hausknecht was fatally shot while riding his bike four days earlier.
She says Pappas gave the home to her because he was terminally ill.
She says she’d known Pappas for about 25 years.
Spencer says Pappas texted her Monday and said he was committing suicide and provided instructions on securing the home.
Pappas killed himself Friday during a confrontation with Texas authorities.
———
Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index—p33.html
