ODOT

Road work

These traffic advisories from the Ohio Department of Transportation for are for state Routes 164 and 626 and Interstate 680 in Beaver Township in Mahoning County:

Beginning Aug. 13, state Route 164 northbound will be closed between the southern leg of state Route 626 and Middletown Road through late September for roundabout construction. The detour will be state Route 7 northbound to U.S. Route 224 eastbound to I-680 southbound.

The northern section of Route 626 is closed through Aug. 13 for the roundabout construction project. The detour is state Route 164 to state Route 7 to state Route 626.

Interstate 680 under Route 164 is currently reduced to one lane in each direction through late October for interchange construction.

Route 164 from I-680 to just south of I-76/Ohio Turnpike has various daily lane restrictions for drainage repairs and roadway widening. This work is part of an $11.6 million project to construct a new interchange at I-680 and Route 164. This project also includes widening of Route 164 between I-680 and I-76/Ohio Turnpike and the construction of a roundabout at the 164 and 626 northern junction. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by November 2019.