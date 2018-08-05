LIMELIGHTS & CAREER PATHS

EXPANSION

Kisling, Nestico & Redick, a large Ohio personal-injury law firm, announced it has expanded by adding numerous new attorneys and staff members in the past year and by expanding its Poland and Cleveland offices.

KNR said it has added 10 new attorneys and staff members in the last year. To accommodate the growth of the Youngstown-area practice, KNR bought a property at 22 E. McKinley Way for a 8,500-square-foot office.

“Our team in Youngstown grew so rapidly that we were running out of space,” said managing partner Rob A. Nestico. “We found a building that gives us the room we need to continue to grow and serve our clients in the Mahoning Valley. This investment, like the one we’ve made in Cleveland, reflects our philosophy that investing in our team and our clients is the right way to do business.”

The Youngstown office is led by KNR partners Thomas M. Vasvari and Nomiki P. Tsarnas.

KNR expanded its Cleveland office on Superior Avenue by 64 percent to accommodate a full-time staff of eight, the firm said. Seven of those positions are newly created jobs in the Cleveland market, KNR said.

KNR, founded in 2005, has 11 locations, 35 lawyers and 122 support staff.

NEW HIRE

Dan Ginis has been appointed Chief Development Officer of the Ohio Living Foundation, the organization announced.

Ginis is the second leader of the foundation since its founding in 1986.

The foundation said Ginis has more than 25 years of strategic leadership experience, having served in senior-management roles at the Michigan Humane Society, University of Michigan, Jewish Federations in Atlanta and Detroit, and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

“After an extensive search, we’ve found Dan to be uniquely qualified to both handle the sophistication of our foundation and to seize new opportunities for the future,” said CEO Laurence Gumina. “For more than three decades Ohio Living Foundation has consistently advanced the mission of Ohio Living, and I’m excited that Dan is on board to continue that great work and successfully lead our Foundation into the future.”

The foundation is a subsidiary of Ohio Living, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, multisite senior living organizations.