METRO DIGEST || Get Inked for Animals fundraiser
Inked for Animals
LISBON
Stigmata Tattoo & Piercing, 119 W. Lincoln Highway, will host its fifth annual “Get Inked for Animals” fundraiser for Legacy Dog Rescue. The five-day event will run from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
During the event, 50 percent of all metal, ink and gift cards purchased will be donated to Legacy. To schedule a time, call Stigmata Tattoo and Piercing at 330-424-1962. For information on Legacy Dog Rescue, visit its website at www.ldrofohio.org.
Harassment info
YOUNGSTOWN
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Cleveland field office will be in the city this month to present a free information session about workplace harassment and new online services for filing complaints.
The session, for people 13 and older, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Newport Library Branch, 3730 Market St.
For information on the session, contact Marcel D. Baldwin, outreach and training manager for the EEOC’s Cleveland field office, at marcel.baldwin@eeoc.gov or call 216-522-2246.
Women of Oak Hill
YOUNGSTOWN
The Hall & Jones Cemetery Tours presents The Women of Oak Hill Cemetery Tour at 2 p.m. next Sunday at the historic cemetery, 344 Oak Hill Ave., on the city’s South Side. The rain date is 2 p.m. Aug. 19. For information, contact Steffon W. Jones at 330-259-2091 or Ramona Jones at 330-565-2118.
Wheatland election
WHEATLAND, PA.
Candidates interested in getting their name on the November ballot for government study commissioner in Wheatland Borough can pick up their nomination packets beginning Friday in the election office at Mercer County Courthouse. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Candidates will need at least four signatures of any registered voter in Wheatland and can begin circulating Tuesday. The nomination packet must be filed with the county no later than 4:30 p.m. Aug. 28. For information, call 724-662-7542.
