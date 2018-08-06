Fire damages Tiffany's bar in Boardman
BOARDMAN
Boardman firefighters, with mutual aid from the Canfield Fire Department, extinguished a fire tonight at Tiffany’s Bar & Grille at 7120 Tiffany Blvd. The fire, reported at about 9 p.m. Sunday, caused the business to be closed for the rest of the night, according to authorities who were still at the scene at 11 p.m.
It was not known what caused the fire, the amount of damage or if there were any injuries.
