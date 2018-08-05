Farm bureau land, homeowner conference is Aug. 17

Staff report

ORWELL

The Northeast Counties Farm Bureau’s Farm, Business, Land & Homeowner Conference is Aug. 17. The bureau serves Trumbull, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

Some of the topics that will be covered in breakout sessions at this event are land as your legacy, a transition planning tool; a look into goals and mission as farmers and business owners; timber marketing and property tax options; information for young farmers; and a professional guide on laws, regulations.

There also will be agribusiness products and services available for farms and agri-businesses and conservation programs on how to preserve farmland forever.

Pre-registration is required by Friday for the conference, which will be at Grand Valley High School Auditeria, 111 Grand Valley Ave.

Cost is $10 per person for farm bureau members, and $75 per person for nonmembers, which includes a one-year bureau membership.

Call the farm bureau office at 440-426-2195, or register online at https://nefbconf18.eventbrite.com and type in Northeast Counties Farm Bureau in the search link. There will be free soil sample kits for attendees.

Continental breakfast items, drinks, snacks and a barbecue-style lunch will be provided. Registration starts at 8 a.m. the day of the event, and the workshops will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no refunds.

If you have any questions, or need information, contact Mandy Orahood, organization director, at the bureau office. The email address is nefarmbu@ofbf.org