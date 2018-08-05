Dog leads rescuers to injured Molokai hiker

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a dog led rescuers to a missing Molokai hiker who tumbled off a trail and was unable to shout for help.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the 59-year-old woman went missing in Palaau State Park last week, prompting friends to call the Maui Fire Department.

One of the woman's friends brought a dog to aid the search. Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro says the rescue crews encouraged the owner to let the dog loose.

The dog ran along the trail, stopped and stared to a spot off the trail. Rescuers found the woman about 150 feet (46 meters) down a steep incline.

Authorities say the woman was injured but alert.

Yatsushiro says the search could have been lengthy without the help of the dog.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com