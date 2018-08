COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Cathie Elliott v. John and Helen’s Third Generation et al, personal injury.

American Express National Bank v. Donald Elzer, money.

Shahna Roberts v. Feezle’s Auto Wrecking, personal injury.

American Express National Bank v. Elizabeth Johnson, money.

Mary Miller v. Fred Hoff, money.

Ohio Edison Co. v. The Ohio Bell Telephone Co. et al, money.

John McElroy et al v. Harriet Carlisle, personal injury.

divorces asked

Faith Chevalier, of 14980 Sprucevale Road, East Liverpool v. Richard Griffin, of 2221 St. Clair Ave., East Liverpool.

divorces granted

Gary Michael v. Sharon Michael.

Shirley Catlos v. Lewis Catlos.

Genesis Griffin v. Duston Griffin.

dissolutions asked

Nicole Wise, of 7857 Elm St., Masury, and Jeremiah Wise, of 7868 Depot Road, Lisbon.

Douglas Feezle, of 167 N. Middle St., Columbiana, and Alison Feezle, of 614 Alice St., East Palestine.

Michelle Whetstone, of 30468 Speidel Road, Hanoverton, and Adam Whetstone, of 1742 Stone Crossing St. NE, Canton.

dissolutions granted

Gary Woolmaker and Patricia Zacharias.

Emily Clunen and Nathaniel Clunen.

Shauna Call and Ryan Call.

Carl Green and Christina Green.

Adam Mead and Tonya Mead.

docket

Midland Funding v. Mary Komer, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. David Russell, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Jennifer Lozier v. Woolf’s Painting and Roofing LLC et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. et al v. Terry E. Clay et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Edward Lawrence et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Dorothy Ridel et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Delores Dawson et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Victor R. Rice et al, foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Sharon L. Pavelchak, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. John A. Currence, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carlton L. Baker, default.

Chemical Bank v. William J. Brzezinski, default.

Charleston Town Center Garage Inc. v. Royshanette Davis et al, default.

GMAC Mortgage LLC v. Dana Newman-Wrona et al, dismissed.

Marine One Acceptance Corp v. David Markley et al, dismissed.

Darlinda Smith v. Georgia L. Fauvie et al, dismissed.

Vista Windown Co. LLC v. Window Depot Express Inc. et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Brandon Groves, dismissed.

Louis Bendzak v. Trumbull County et al, dismissed.

Ohio Machinery v. Levio Baldarelli III, dismissed.

Suntrust Mortgage Inc. v. John P. Chiasson et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Michael A. Hess et al, dismissed.

Crystal Maloney v. Wayne Maloney, dismissed.

Lorie A. Dedonato v. James S. Dedonato, dismissed.

State v. Christina A. Barner, sentenced.

State v. Eric H. Gladhill, sentenced.

Erie Insurance Exchange v. Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. et al, settled.

John Simon v. Allstate Insurance Co. et al, settled.

Tina M. Black et al v. Thomas M. Smith et al, settled.

Carrie A. Santti v. Menard Inc. et al, settled.

Huntington National bank v. Donald P. Stefan et al, settled.

Antoine Pugh et al v. Carmella Reider, settled.

Janet Gasbarro et al v. Carole M. Redmond et al, settled.

Debbie Bernard v. Donald Whitehair, settled.

Midland Funding LLC v. Marsha Hunt, settled.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Thomas Flamini, settled.

Huntington National Bank v. Jonathan Cook et al, money.

Chelsey N. Santucci v. Danielle McIntyre, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Ida Davis, money.

Dissolutions granted

Mont J. Mechling and Elizabeth A. Clark.

Jeremy L. Neely and Melanie Neely.

Kimberly Jackson and Bryan Emerson.

Kerry Sierra and Michael Sierra.

Inderjeet Kaur and Inderjitt Singh.

Robert Cordova and Rosemary Cordova.

Mary E. Bush and Thomas L. Bush Jr.

James R. Bable Jr. and Melanie A. Bable.

Angela V. Dickey and Michael A. Dickey.

Ronda Hilty and Gary Hilty.

Divorces granted

Calee Saint-Shrum v. Nicholas W. Shrum.

Richard Gabriel v. Stefanie J. Gabriel.

Marcia Hughes v. James A. Hughes.

Tanya M. Setree v. Shaun D. Setree.

Alana Smith v. Donald Smith.

Jennifer Mohn v. Dennis K. Mohn.

Jennifer A. Caraballo v. Victor A. Caraballo.

Emily J.M. Fiorenza v. James McNeil-Hicket.

Kayla Bays v. Joshua Bays.

Domestic cases dismissed

Cathy S. Robinson v. Jacob R. Robinson.

Kourtney L. Schofield v. Abdullah I. Patricia.

Cynthia A. Williams v. Christopher C. Williams.

Jessica Radcliffe v. Dominick DeMarco.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Susan Palmer et al v. Douglas Bush et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jason A. Montgomery et al, order of magistrate.

Taylor A. Pugh v. Chesney A. Gulas et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Youngstown Choice Homes II LTD Partnership et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Francis E. Howley v. Mark D. Curry et al, order of magistrate.

Iesha Jones et al v. Yvonne Fuller, order of magistrate.

David Wilhelm v. Seven Seventeen Credit Union et al, order of magistrate.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Catherine Klimis et al, dismissed.

Frances A. Riffle v. Laquaya Sutton, dismissed.

Rebecca A. Luciano-Garcia v. Cynthia Rosado, dismissed.

Rebecca A. Luciano-Garcia v. Kelley Carney-Jenkins, dismissed.

Vershanda Black v. Kenny Dubose, dismissed.

Christal M. Crespo-Garcia v. Rodriguez Nizabethnieves, order of magistrate.

Ashlee Jones v. Vincent Hudson, dismissed.

State v. Chelsea Ross, pleads guilty.

State v. Winnia Banks, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Estate of Roberta I. Gray v. Austin

State v. Michael J. Hopkins, count 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Herbert J. Jones, sentenced.

State v. Rico Morris, sentenced.

State v. Eddie Williams, pleads guilty.

State v. William D. Marshall IV, counts 3 and 4 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Laronnie Franklin, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Brandon Mosier, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael L. Eckert, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony Campbell, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. William R. Smith IV, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Antoine Tate, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Matthew D. Huk, pleads guilty.

US Bank National Association v. Angelo J. Perline et al, dismissed.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Deborah Beniston et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Affinity Advisory Network LLC et al v. James B. Driscoll, summary judgment.

M and T Bank v. Dean Parry et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

PNC Bank National Association v. Ronald E. Wright II et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Karel Cubick et al, order of magistrate.

Colonial National Mortgage v. David S. Wick et al, order of magistrate.

Andrew S. Bolyard et al v. Sandra L. Evans et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jennifer Eiland et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Luis A. Velasquez et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ramon E. Lebron et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Gabriel Scarvelli et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Sheryl A. Patterson et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William C. Balch et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lisa A. Benson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Otis Salter et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Condominiums at Indian Creek Association inc. v. Andrew J. Beistel et al, order of magistrate.

Rolf C Hagen USA Corp. v. Pondscape LLC, order of magistrate.

Diane E. Theis v. Robert H. Theis et al, order of magisgtrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joyce A. Rogers et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Virginia Gilbert et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Herbert Gardner et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Patricia Clinkscales, default.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Marcus Johnson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Guy Monroe et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jennifer E. Hill et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Wiley Loney, foreclosure; judgment entered.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Dennis C. Unkefer et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robin Miles et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Keith O. Lyons Sr. et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Samuel W. Kriebel, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Edith Goetz et al v. Cody E. Schultz et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Henry Orse, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary Boggs et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Ralph C. Harden et al v. Leonard D. Hall et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward Rabatin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Discover Bank v. Laurie R. Miller, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Walter H. Erickson II et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Iesha Jones et al v. Yvonne Fuller, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Richard Dimuzio et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Tonya A. Hammond et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Michelle Martin v. Home Depot Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Christine L. Coblentz v. Laura E. Mauer et al, order of magistrate.

Cathy J. Tolle v. Dino Dinon et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Christopher A. Hartman et al, dismissed.

Ashley Helms v. Breyonna Moore, dismissed.

Lavance Turnage Jr. v. Breyonna Moore, dismissed.

State v. Kaylin Sly, dismissed.

State v. Jayqhawn Kimbrough, pleads guilty.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania et al v. Thomas R. Skelton et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Irene M. Holt et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Frederick Banks et al v. Kempy Pasquella et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Eileen M. Kerestes et al, order of magistrate.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Nina Zinni et al, order of magistrate.

Mark Rodriguez v. Nathaniel Lopez, order of magistrate.

Shacorey Heard v. Brandi Anderson, order of magistrate.

Marci McCusker v. Ron McLaughlin, order of magistrate.

Katherine M. Bentley v. William Malone, order of magistrate.

Erica Payne v. Enda Hector, order of magistrate.

State v. Donnovan Slocum, dismissed.

State v. Melvin Johnson III, sentenced.

State v. Justin Winans, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Samantha D. Morrow, pleads guilty.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003 I v. Amanda Herman et al, order to distribute.

GRPL Enterprises Inc. v. Enervest Operating LLC, dismissed.

Maureen McNamara v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, order of magistrate.

Cocca Properties Three LLC v. Jimick Products Inc., summary judgment.

Anthony J. DeFrank v. Ronald P. Sergi, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Shauntelle Lett et al, order of magistrate.

Marcus L. Moore v. Sunburst Environmental et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carl Stanley et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Matthew J. Woodward et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Tara L. Bryant et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Larry B. Margolis et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Patricia Liberatore v. Bare Root Landscaping LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Heather Vicola v. Joni Canby DO et al, order of magistrate.

USAA Federal Savings Bank v. Jared S. Saario et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Kathleen DiTommaso et al, order of magistrate.

Kenneth Deweese v. Manguba LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Steven S. Mentzer Jr. v. David Rowbotham, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Chaletta Ferguson v. Ashley Caulton, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Vincent R. Perry I v. David Rowbotham, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Shakeisha Moreland v. Lashonda Hall, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Samuel Soto Sr. v. Fernandito Torres, order of magistrate.

Aubrey Soker v. Jovan Vuckovic, order of magistrate.

Jasmyn Fornore v. Ashley R. Dothard, order of magistrate.

Paul Bevak v. Peter Nelson, order of magistrate.

Rebecca Cortez v. Domingo Reyes, order of magistrate.

Michael Perkins v. Melanie Gibson, order of magistrate.

Jose A. Miranda-Ortiz v. Derek Cruz, order of magistrate.

Caretta Byrd v. Brittany Hoschar, order of magistrate.

State v. Kevin J. Myers, counts 1 and 2 dismissed.

State v. Deray Johnson, pleads guilty.

State v. Misti R. Campbell, pleads guilty.

State v. Edwin C. Kneuss, counts 2, 3, 5 and 6 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Misti R. Campbell, pleads guilty.

State v. Chauncey Chandler, dismissed.

McDonald Plaza LLC v. Rulli Family Foods Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Vince E. Jethroe et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

LF Donnell Inc. v. Debra L. Chance, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dorothy Misik et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

RD Reo Fund LLC v. Citadel Analytics Group LLC et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Amber Stuhldreher et al v. David L. Grimm et al, dismissed.

Fidelity Bank v. Douglas P. Allcorn et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Cranpark Inc. v. Stuart Moskovitz et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Stephen R. Whiteley et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Falcon Transport Co. v. Jennifer Long et al, order of magistrate.

Deutche Bank National Trust Co. v. Linda S. Johnson et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

James Pasquale v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Isaura Bautista-Alcantara v. Juana Reyes-Rondon, judgment in favor of defendant; dismissed.

Brendan McClaskey v. HSH Drywall and Painting LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Chemical Bank v. Maureen McCarty et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Anthony Montemerano v. Anthony Riccuiti et al, settled and dismissed.

Tammy J. Miller et al v. Kenneth Q. Kimbrough et al, order of magistrate.

Mark Brown et al v. Twana Sharp et al, settled and dismissed.

Maha M. Elayyan et al v. Lauren E. Parisi et al, judgment entered.

Janice Anthony et al v. Olesia G. Benedict et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Randy F. Pierson Sr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cecilia M. Kraykovich et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Liberty USA Inc. v. MCDXXV LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Tim McGiffin et al v. Matthew Skurich et al, order of magistrate.

David E. Moss v. Ed Rovnak, decision of magistrate.

Shauna Spencer v. William P. Cimino, judgment entered.

Holly Copanic v. Richard Black et al, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Johanna Williams et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Milan M. Nisevich et al, order of magistrate.

Brendan McClaskey v. HSH Drywall and Painting LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Lacey A. Monroe v. Borden Dairy Co. of Ohio LLC et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. First National Bank of Arizona et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jason A. Laszlo et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Diane E. Theis v. Robert H. Theis et al, order of magistrate.

Simco Management v. Wilhelmina N. Djoleto, order of magistrate.

Navient Credit Financial Corp. v. Kelly J. Singer, dismissed.

Navient Credit Financial Corp. v. Kelly J. Singer, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Justin M. Ragazzine et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

US Bank Trust NA v. Harry R. Stouffer Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Matthew S. Gordon et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark Myers et al, foreclosure. judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Annie Barnes et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lawrence C. Memmer et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Seven Investments LLC v. Phyllis A. Peterson et al, order of magistrate.

Harriet Latimer v. Melissa Loyen, order of magistrate.

James Pregi et al v. Mercy Health et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Gregory S. Jeffries et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Edward M. Johnston et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Louise M. Dankovich, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Connie W. Thompson, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joyce Watson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Grant Knavel, foreclosure; judgment etnered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Judith M. Velasquez, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Gail B. Walker et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Raymond P. Settle et al, order of magistrate.

Alta M. Bryant v. Dennis Broome et al, default judgment; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary Brown et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Matthew J. Kravitz et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Erica Hite v. Ohio State Penitentiary et al, order of magistrate. M and T Bank v. Kelly L. Price et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Erin Gilmore et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Kelly G. Easterbrook et al, dismissed.

Shakeisha Moreland v. Jeremy Pruitt, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Casey Oles v. Kenneth Patterson, dismissed.

Christal L. Crespo-Garcia v. Rodriguez Nizabethnieves, order of magistrate.

Kendra Harper v. Tish Williams, order of magistrate.

Kendra Harper v. David Fort, order of magistrate.

State v. Lance Hundley, sentenced.

State v. Craig M. Candiotti, must enter and successfully complete in house program at CCA.

State v. Brandon Frush, pleads guilty.

State v. Adrianne T. Barnes, dismissed.

State v. Jesse Stewart, sentenced.

State v. Aaron P.J. Tilton, forfeited.

State v. Devon Talley Jr., sentenced.

State v. Johanan Pandone, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael D. Sullivan, sentenced.

State v. Misti R. Campbell, pleads guilty.

State v. Eric Gibbs, pleads guilty.

State v. John Chaszeyka, 2 years community control through APA.

State v. Michael Vasvari, pleads guilty.

State v. Johanan Pandone, pleads guilty.

State v. Derrick Duvall, pleads guilty.

State v. Johanan Pandone, pleads guilty.

Margaret Kramer et al v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

Edward M. Brian et al v. Olivia C. Walser et al, settled and dismissed.

William Tuscano et al v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, settled.

Christopher J. Pochiro v. Lisa M. Meletta et al, order of magistrate.

Erold Williams Jr. v. Tod Homestead Cemetery Association et al, settled and dismissed.

Solich Piano and Music Co. v. Burgett Brothers Inc., order of magistrate.

Laurel S. Whitman v. Bates Bros. Amusement Co. et al, summary judgment.

Tim McGiffin et al v. Matthew Skurich et al, order of magistrate.

David Antonelli et al v. Shirley McIntosh et al, settled.

Patricia Cordova v. Youngstown Sheet and Tube General Fireproofing et al, order of magistrate.

Beth Singer-Rennie v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Pointel Homes LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Samantha L. Morgan c. Nathaniel M. Sikora, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. XPress Underground Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas M. Davis et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas Glunt Sr. v. Pepsi Beverages Corp. et al, settled.

Edward Iacobucci v. Beeghly Oaks Operating LLC et al, order of magistrate.

George Ross v. Jason M. McBride, order of magistrate.

Lester W. Shell III v. Damon Jenkins, order of magistrate.

Deasia Daniels v. Tamara Traylor, dismissed.

Rosiland Smith v. Angelica M. Bryant, order of magistrate.

State v. Heather L. Barringer, sentenced.

State v. Celeste M. Curry, pleads guilty.

State v. Dewayne McCullough, pleads guity; sentenced.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Tree and Lawn Landscape Contractors Inc., order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Marvel Pesa et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. John E. Slanina et al, order of magistrate.

Jennifer A. Lambert et al v. Austintown Dairy Inc. et al, judgment entered; dismissed.

Breanna Minniti v. Rayna Musa et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Roberta M. Hanick v. Thomas P. Ferrara et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Erica L. Gay et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Peter T. Betras, order of magistrate.

Mark A. Radosh et al v. Robert K. Harter Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Castle Financial Resources LLC v. Milic Varjaski et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Maha M. Elayyan et al v. Lauren E. Parisi et al, order of magistrate.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Maryann C. Magnolia et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Elizabeth A. Jasnoch et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Barbara J. Dutton et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Jerry E. Wheatcroft v. Rodney A. Waller et al, judgment entered.

Edward Tarver v. Firaus Odeh et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia Caliguire v. Shawn Agnew et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary L. Seawood et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Peter M. Smith et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Etta Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

Mary J. Backus v. Johnathan M. Wojtkiewicz et al, settled and dismissed.

James Lesko Jr. v. WP Realty Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael A. Dowdy et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

William W. Rupp et al v. Rose Mary Billock, order of magistrate.

Simco Management v. Wilhelmina N. Djoleto, order of magistrate.

Joseph Vicne v. Lorenda Howell et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Earl Douthitt et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Susan A. Hassay et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Arthur Altman et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carole Jones, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Harvey Rutledge et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Thomas J. Thomas v. Bele Valley Transport LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Willie Glover Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Liberty Finance Corp., foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Hattie M. McCulloh, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Fostoria Redevelopment Co., foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anthony Pico et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

US Bank National Association v. Steve S. James et al, order of magistrate.

Seniqua L. Mann v. Wayne Thigpen, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Zelma Forro et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Michael Montgomery v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Austintown Plaza LTD v. Board of Commissioners of Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

Todd Hogan v. Media Obsessions LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Yolanda M. Crenshaw et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Phi Air Medical LLC v. Dawn Ivory, default judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patricia A. Franklin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Enrique Rosa et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Melissa Cochran v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

David Wilhelm v. Douglas M. Toot et al, order of magistrate.

Alexis Cunningham v. James Dodson, dismissed.

Victoria Turman v. Taniqua Jackson-Smith, order of magistrate.